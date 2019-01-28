Celtics one of the best teams in the NBA – Warriors coach Kerr

Kerr was impressed by the Celtics, who lost 115-111 to reigning NBA champions the Warriors on Saturday (January 26).

Boston earned the praise of Kerr after his Warriors extended their winning streak to 10 games.

"They are one of the best teams in the league," Kerr said. "They're great defensively and they've got dynamic offensive players. They're already one of the best."

The Celtics are fifth in the Eastern Conference and trail the first-place Milwaukee Bucks by six games. But, Kerr said there are a "lot of great teams this year".

"I think the league is better this year than it's been in a long time,” Kerr said. "But Boston are clearly a great two-way team, and that's what it takes in the playoffs."

The Western Conference-leading Warriors improved to 35-14 with the win over Boston. They will face the Indiana Pacers on Monday (January 28).