Rondo, Paul and Ingram banned after Lakers-Rockets fight

Brandon Ingram will miss four NBA games, Rajon Rondo three and Chris Paul two following melee in Los Angeles.
LA, October 22: Los Angeles Lakers pair Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram, and Houston Rockets star Chris Paul have been suspended for their roles in Saturday's fight.

The NBA banned Ingram for four games and Rondo for three, while Paul will sit out two after punches were thrown in the Lakers' 124-115 loss to the Rockets, it was announced on Sunday.

Suspensions without pay were handed down following the melee at Staples Center, where Ingram, Rondo and Paul were involved.

"Ingram has been suspend for aggressively returning to and escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden," the league's statement read .

"Rondo has been suspended for instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at, Paul. Paul has been suspended for poking at and making contact with the face of Rondo, and throwing multiple punches at him."

The league was facing a quick turnaround regarding the players' punishment, as the Rockets are slated to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Paul will sit out that contest and miss Wednesday's matchup with the Utah Jazz.

Ingram and Rondo will begin serving their suspensions when the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 5:20 [IST]
