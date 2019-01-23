English

Harden on Anthony trade: It kind of sucks that it didn't work out

By Opta
James Harden unhappy with Carmelo Anthonys departure from Houston Rockets
James Harden (left) unhappy with Carmelo Anthony's departure from Houston Rockets

Los Angeles, January 23: James Harden was disappointed to see Carmelo Anthony's short stint in Houston come to an end.

The Rockets announced Anthony's departure on Tuesday (January 22).

"Melo is one of the best to ever hoop. He loves the game of basketball," Harden told reporters on Tuesday, via ESPN.

"Some guys just do it just because they're gifted or they're athletic or they can shoot the basketball. There's not that many players that like, love to hoop ... It kind of sucks that it didn't work out. It is what it is. I just hope he finds somewhere where they can embrace him and he can still hoop. So he make that decision that he's done ."

The 10-time All-Star, as well as the rights to Jon Diebler and cash considerations, were sent the Chicago Bulls in exchange for the rights to Tadija Dragicevic.

However, Anthony is not expected to play a game with Chicago, multiple reports stated.

He has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, but has also fielded multiple offers recently.

"I just want to see him hoop, see him happy, and I mean, he deserves it, honestly," Harden said. "Like, he's put so much time and effort into this game that he should be able to hoop and still have fun playing the game of basketball."

Anthony, 34, averaged 13.4 points in 29 minutes per game for the Rockets. He shot 40.5 per cent from the field and 32.8 per cent from three-point range.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
