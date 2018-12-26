English

NBA: LeBron disagrees with Durant, doesn't think it's ever been 'toxic' around him

By Opta
James-LeBron-USNews-122518-ftr-getty

Los Angeles, Dec 26: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James disagrees with the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant.

Durant said earlier this month that playing on a team with James is a "toxic" environment.

But, James told ESPN on Monday he does not believe those comments are true.

"I don't feel like it's ever been toxic around me," James said. "And when I hear 'toxic', I automatically thought, 'toxic' is like you don't want to be around that because it's almost like a fatal disease."

James said he and his family were angry when they initially heard about Durant’s comments.

However, James said he received a phone call from Durant where "he apologised how it came out".

"We talked about it," James said. "He mentioned how he felt and how he felt the story took a twist. And as a man, I don't hold on to things too long. I'm too happy in my life right now, and I don't hold on to anything that will take away from my happiness."

James is averaging 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game in his first season in Los Angeles. He has shot 51.8 per cent from the field and 36 per cent from three-point range.

James and Durant will matchup for the first time in 2018-19 when the Lakers (19-14) face the Warriors (23-11) on Tuesday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 5:20 [IST]
