Iguodala replaces LeBron as VP of NBPA

Los Angeles, February 19: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is no longer the first vice-president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).
James' four-year term expired, and the three-time NBA champion will be replaced by Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala.
Iguodala has been a vice-president with the NBPA since 2013.
"I am honoured to be chosen by my peers to step into this position and take on a larger responsibility within the NBPA," Iguodala said in a statement.
"I look forward to continuing my work with Michele , Chris Paul and the Executive Committee to accomplish the best possible outcomes for the union and our future members."
NBPA Executive Committee Results
Stephen Curry and Carmelo Anthony will relinquish their positions on the committee. Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Bismack Biyombo will replace them as vice-presidents.
"Malcolm, Jaylen and Bismack have all shown a great commitment to the union since they arrived in the league," NBPA president Chris Paul said. "I have no doubt they will bring a fresh perspective and passion to the Executive Committee and I am excited to start working with them."
Paul, 33, is expected to serve as the NBPA president through 2023, while Iguodala is 35-years-old.
Brogdon, Brown and Biyombo are all younger than 27.