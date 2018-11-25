Warriors hope Curry will play on upcoming road trip

The Warriors have a game on Saturday and then another on Monday (November 26) at the Oracle Arena before the five-game road trip starts in Toronto on Thursday (November 29).

Curry has been sidelined due to a groin injury, but the Warriors announced on Saturday (November 24) they hoped the star would be back next week.

"Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last eight games due to a strained left groin, was re-evaluated earlier today by the team's medical staff," the statement read.

"The evaluation indicated that he is making very good progress as a result of his rehabilitation program.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/AdKqHLWPe6 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 24, 2018

"He will begin to intensify his on-court workouts and, if he continues to progress at the level demonstrated in recent days, it is expected that Curry will begin to practice with the team next week."

Curry is averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds this season.

Golden State are 3-5 without him in the starting lineup.