NBA: George outscores Nets in fourth quarter to bring Thunder back to win

By Opta
Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George
Los Angeles, December 6: Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George almost single handedly beat the Brooklyn Nets in NBA on Wednesday (December 5).

The Thunder trailed Brooklyn 93-75 going into the fourth quarter, but George was red hot in the final period to bring Oklahoma City all the way back to win.

The five-time All-Star scored 25 points on nine-of-12 shooting in the final frame to help the Thunder defeat the Nets 114-112.

George outscored the Nets on his own in the fourth 25-19. The 25 points is the most any Thunder player has scored in any quarter since the franchise moved to OKC in 2008-09.

And just for good measure, George hit the game-winning three-pointer.

He finished with 47 points and 15 rebounds.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 9:50 [IST]
