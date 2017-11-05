NBA: Pistons looking like Eastern Conference contenders, Warriors win

Detroit, November 5: Avery Bradley helped the Detroit Pistons to a win in the NBA, while Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors on Saturday (November 4).

The Pistons' acquisition of shooting guard Bradley did not spark the same buzz as some of the league's other blockbuster moves this offseason, but it was the type of trade that instantly made a team better.

Detroit sent the inconsistent Marcus Morris to the Boston Celtics for Bradley, a dependable shooter and perimeter defender. Bradley's influence on the Pistons was immense and immediate.

Bradley scored 24 points in a 108-99 win over the Sacramento Kings. He went 10 of 15 from the floor, including three of six from three-point range, and three assists. Last season, Detroit lacked perimeter scoring. Bradley has already made sure that will not be the case this year.

Andre Drummond has also stepped up his game. The 2016 All-Star struggled offensively and defensively last season, but he recorded his seventh double-double of the year Saturday by scoring 16 points with 19 rebounds. He has also made 16 of his last 20 free-throw attempts.

The Eastern Conference is shaping up to be an entertaining race, and the Pistons are squarely in the mix after an offseason of improvement.

DAVIS, COUSINS STAR

Pelicans duo Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins recorded double-doubles in a 96-90 overtime win over the Bulls. Davis scored 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting with 16 rebounds. Cousins scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and four assists.

Curry added his own double-double, scoring 22 points with 11 assists, while leading the Warriors to a 127-108 victory over the Nuggets. Kevin Durant led Golden State in scoring with 25 points.

WASTEFUL WESLEY

Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews scored just five points on two-of-10 shooting in 26 minutes of action Saturday while falling 112-99 against the Timberwolves. Matthews also only managed three assists, while Dallas fell to 1-10 this season.

BRILLIANT BLAKE

Blake Griffin's still got it for the Clippers.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Memphis Grizzlies 113-104 Los Angeles Clippers

Detroit Pistons 108-99 Sacramento Kings

New Orleans Pelicans 96-90 Chicago Bulls

Minnesota Timberwolves 112-99 Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors 127-108 Denver Nuggets

CELTICS AT MAGIC

Boston have won seven straight games after shaking off Gordon Hayward's devastating injury in the season opener. Kyrie Irving has recently started performing like the player the Celtics targeted, which has helped free space for the likes of Al Horford and Jaylen Brown.

Orlando have surprised thanks to Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon's early-season form, but two losses in their last four games suggest the Magic may regress at some point.