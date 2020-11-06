English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA players approve December 22 season start

By Dejan Kalinic
NBA
The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin on December 22.

Florida, November 6: NBA players have tentatively approved to start a 72-game season on December 22.

After being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019-20 campaign finished on October 11 with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the championship.

With the next campaign set to start later than usual, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) said a 72-game season – not the usual 82 – had been approved to begin just before Christmas.

"The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has tentatively approved a start date of December 22, 2020 for the 2020-2021 NBA season and a 72-game schedule," a statement read on Thursday.

"Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season."

The Lakers won their 17th championship and first since 2010 by overcoming the Miami Heat 4-2 in the 2020 NBA Finals.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRH vs RCB Preview, Dream 11
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, November 6, 2020, 11:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More