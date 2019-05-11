Bucks' Gasol to miss rest of NBA playoffs after foot surgery

On Friday, Milwaukee announced that Gasol's surgery was successful, but the recovery time will force him to miss the Eastern Conference finals.

However, two-time NBA champion Gasol is expected to be ready to go for training camp.

Gasol, 38, has been dealing with a stress fracture in his foot all season.

He made only six starts during the regular season, playing in 27 games for the San Antonio Spurs before signing with the Bucks in March.

Gasol appeared in just three regular-season games for Milwaukee, logging 10 minutes per game.