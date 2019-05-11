English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bucks' Gasol to miss rest of NBA playoffs after foot surgery

By Opta
Pau Gasol
Milwaukee Bucks veteran Pau Gasol, 38, will sit out the remainder of the post-season.

LA, May 11: The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Pau Gasol for the remainder of the NBA playoffs after the veteran center underwent surgery to repair a navicular stress fracture in his left foot.

On Friday, Milwaukee announced that Gasol's surgery was successful, but the recovery time will force him to miss the Eastern Conference finals.

However, two-time NBA champion Gasol is expected to be ready to go for training camp.

Gasol, 38, has been dealing with a stress fracture in his foot all season.

He made only six starts during the regular season, playing in 27 games for the San Antonio Spurs before signing with the Bucks in March.

Gasol appeared in just three regular-season games for Milwaukee, logging 10 minutes per game.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue