English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA Playoffs: Raptors defeat Bucks to earn first ever Finals berth

By Opta
Kawhi Leonard (left) and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard (left) and Giannis Antetokounmpo

New York, May 26: The Toronto Raptors are going to their first ever NBA Finals after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94 on Saturday (May 25).

Toronto defeated the Bucks to earn a 4-2 series win and set up a matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the decider.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists, but he got great help from Fred VanVleet (14 points) once again along with Kyle Lowry, who scored 17 points in the win.

This game was far from decided for Toronto in the third quarter. In fact, the Raptors were down 15 points.

But thanks to a 26-3 run and an emphatic dunk by Leonard over Giannis Antetokounmpo, they took the lead and never gave it back.

Milwaukee gave a great counterpunch, though, as they were able to mount a 7-0 run of their own to bring the game back in reach and even got an amazing block from Antetokounmpo on Leonard in the half-court.

Everything went the Raptors' way while the Bucks just could not quite get that one impactful play to get a win.

Toronto now move on to face the Warriors, who defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in four games to win the Western Conference Finals.

Game 1 will be in Toronto on Thursday (May 30).

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BOL 3 - 2 NAP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue