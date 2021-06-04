NBA playoffs 2021: Jazz's Conley day-to-day ahead of Conference semis due to hamstring injury

New York, June 4: Utah Jazz All-Star Mike Conley will be a day-to-day proposition ahead of the NBA Western Conference semi-finals after scans confirmed a hamstring strain.
Conley left the court in the second quarter of the Jazz's 126-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their NBA first-round playoffs series due right hamstring soreness on Wednesday (June 2).
Utah sealed the series 4-1 midweek and the top seeds will face either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Dallas Mavericks in the second round.
"This morning an MRI revealed a mild right hamstring strain," the Jazz said in a statement via Twitter on Thursday. "He will be re-evaluated prior to Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals."
Conley, 33, has enjoyed a strong season, becoming an All-Star for the first time in his career.
Conley has averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game during the 2020-21 season.
He played a key role for the Jazz as a starter in both their Game 2 and Game 3 wins over the Grizzlies with 20 and 27 points respectively.
