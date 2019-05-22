NBA Playoffs: Well-rounded Raptors level series against Bucks

Toronto topped Milwaukee 120-102 to knot the series up at 2-2 and they got help from everywhere.

Six Raptors were double-digit scorers. Kyle Lowry led the way with 25 points while Norman Powell and Serge Ibaka were essential bench contributors.

Kawhi Leonard still showcased his authority in the paint despite battling an apparent leg injury. He was also able to lean on the support of his team-mates.

Toronto's bench outscored Milwaukee's 48-23.

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 55 points on 62.5 per cent shooting for Milwaukee.

But six of the Bucks' players shot less than 40 per cent from the floor, which did not help Milwaukee's two All-Stars.

Toronto are out of the 0-2 hole they dug themselves to start the series. Now, they have a chance to win on the road in Milwaukee on Thursday (May 23).