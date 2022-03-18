English
NBA: Saddiq Bey scores career-high 51 in Detroit Pistons win

By Liam Phillips

New York, March 18: On a night where only one NBA game was played, Saddiq Bey made the most of the spotlight, scoring a career-high 51 points in the Detroit Pistons' 134-120 win against the Orlando Magic.

Bey, who at 22 became the youngest in Detroit Pistons history to score 50 points in a game, shot 17-of-27 from the field. This included a scorching 10-of-14 from three, while he also notched up nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

He is the eighth player to score 50 points in an NBA game this month.

With top pick Cade Cunningham out, former number-two pick and newly acquired Piston Marvin Bagley III enjoyed some extra responsibility, scoring 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting and grabbing 11 rebounds.

For the Magic, likely All-Rookie First Team member Franz Wagner was once again a bright spot, scoring 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Meanwhile, teammate Cole Anthony started his game 0-of-10 before getting going late to finish with 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 8:10 [IST]
