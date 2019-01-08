NBA: Sixers star Butler denies confronting coach Brown

English

New York, January 8: Jimmy Butler denied confronting Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown, insisting it was just a "player to coach talk".

According to reports, four-time NBA All-Star Butler "aggressively challenged" Brown during a film session in Portland and some within the organisation considered his behaviour "disrespectful".

Butler, however, told reporters on Monday that the conversation was not "confrontational".

"I don't think any part of it was confrontational, just a coach to player talk, a player to coach talk," Butler said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"It just happened to be in front of everybody. I think we got away from it great, and we got better as a team."

Last week, 76ers boss Brown said the report was "unfair" to Butler and added Monday he does not think the forward did anything wrong.

"I never felt like there was any, what was the word, aggressive?" Brown said. "It was two people talking. ... It doesn't mean that something that is challenging is disrespectful. ... I like the dialogue."

The 76ers acquired Butler – who sought a trade – from the Minnesota Timberwolves in mid-November in exchange for a package centred around Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

Butler is averaging 18 points and 4.7 rebounds in 31.7 minutes per game with Philadelphia.

The 76ers will host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday (January 8), entering the matchup with a 26-14 record in the Eastern Conference.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
