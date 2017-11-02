NBA: Sixers win third straight, Cavaliers' slump continues

New York, November 2: Ben Simmons has completely changed the fabric of the Philadelphia 76ers, who claimed a third straight NBA win on Wednesday (November 1).

After a 119-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia have now won three in a row and four of their last five. With the 2016 number one overall pick leading the offense, Philly look like a team to beat in the East.

Simmons had 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in Wednesday's win and the 76ers had six players score in double-digits. The scary thing is the 21-year-old Simmons thinks his team can get even better.

"There's a lot more . Way more," Simmons told reporters. "I think in a few years, it's going to be fun."

While Philly look like a team to beat, the Cleveland Cavaliers look like a team that are lost. The Pacers have won three in a row and four of their last five, but LeBron James cannot be happy with the 124-107 home loss to Indiana, nor can he be thrilled with the team's current four-game losing streak.

James scored 33 points and added 11 assists and two steals, but when his head coach is talking about his team "getting better" instead of dominating lowly Eastern Conference opponents, that does not bode well for the rest of the season.

WARREN SHINES FOR SUNS

Suns guard T.J. Warren scored 40 points on 16-of-22 shooting and added 10 rebounds in the Suns' 122-116 win over the Wizards. Washington guard Bradley Beal matched him point for point with 40 points of his own on 12-of-25 shooting with six rebounds and six three-pointers made.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton was the beneficiary of Giannis Antetokounmpo foul trouble as he led all scorers with 43 points on 15-of-28 shooting with seven assists and five rebounds. Unfortunately it did not benefit Milwaukee much as they fell to the Hornets, 126-121.

DeMarcus Cousins was dominant again as he scored 35 points while adding nine rebounds, six assists and six steals in a Pelicans' 104-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

HOLLIDAY HORRORS

Bulls guard Jrue Holliday scored nine points on three-of-15 shooting while adding six rebounds and two assists in Chicago's 97-91 loss to the Heat.

BRILLIANT BOOKER

Suns guard Devin Booker went up strong over Wizards center Marcin Gortat for the dunk.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte Hornets 126-121 Milwaukee Bucks

Indiana Pacers 124-107 Cleveland Cavaliers

Philadelphia 76ers 119-109 Atlanta Hawks

Phoenix Suns 122-116 Washington Wizards

Boston Celtics 113-86 Sacramento Kings

Miami Heat 97-91 Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic 101-99 Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves 104-98 New Orleans Pelicans

Houston Rockets 119-97 New York Knicks

Denver Nuggets 129-111 Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz 112-103 Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Clippers 119-98 Dallas Mavericks

WARRIORS AT SPURS

The Warriors and the Spurs will match up for the first time this season and San Antonio will try to get back to their winning ways early in the season. The Spurs have lost three straight after starting the season 4-0. In the meantime, after starting the year 1-2, Golden State have won four of their last five.

Source: OPTA