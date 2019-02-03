Lakers' Ingram discusses being involved in trade talks

The Lakers have basically offered everyone but LeBron James in a trade proposal for Davis, according to multiple reports.

Ingram has been mentioned in those rumours and he addressed his mindset when it comes to dealing with trade talks during the season.

"Everybody has different situations of opportunity and doing what they can do on the basketball floor," he told reporters after the Lakers' loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday (February 2), via the Los Angeles Times. "This is up to the players.

"It's up to the players whether they can handle it mentally and come in mentally and physically and just handle whatever organisation they can be at."

Davis' agent Rich Paul told ESPN on Monday (January 28) he was not going to sign an extension with the Pelicans and would prefer to be traded.

After this report came out, another surfaced that the rumours were "weighing heavily" on the Lakers' young players.

Since Davis asked for a trade, Ingram has played in three games. He has averaged 25 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in those games.

The Los Angeles Times reported the Pelicans are planning to make a counter-offer to the Lakers after LA's first reportedly included Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Michael Beasley, Rajon Rondo and a first-round pick.

New Orleans are expected to ask for two first-round picks and for the Lakers to take on a Pelicans player beyond Davis. They reportedly thought LA's first proposal was a "lowball offer".