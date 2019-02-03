Warriors overcome bizarre game from Curry to top Lakers

Los Angeles, February 3: The Golden State Warriors got a little revenge for their Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, claiming a victory in the NBA on Saturday (February 2).
LeBron James injured his groin in the last contest between these teams, but Los Angeles pulled out a win. He sat out this time for load management, as he just returned to the court from his injury.
Although Stephen Curry did not make a field goal until the fourth quarter, the Warriors claimed a 115-101 victory. Klay Thompson led all scorers with 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting.
Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 20 points while Rajon Rondo totalled 12 points and 11 assists.
The Warriors' 11-game winning run was snapped against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, but they could be poised to begin another hot streak.
Final
Klay: 28p/2a/5r— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 3, 2019
KD: 21p/11a/5r
DeMarcus: 18p/4a/10r/2b
Andre: 17p/4a/3r/1s/1b
Steph: 14p/2a/4r
Alfonzo: 7p/3r/1b
Draymond: 4p/7a/3r/1s/3b
Kevon: 2p/1a/8r/2s/2b pic.twitter.com/F6rytdF2bK
Wonderful Williams
Lou Williams totalled 39 points and nine assists as the Los Angeles Clippers took down the Detroit Pistons 111-101.
Kemba Walker had 37 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in the Charlotte Hornets' 125-118 win against the Chicago Bulls.
Luka Doncic tied a career high with 35 points in a 111-98 Dallas Mavericks victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
James Harden had 43 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists and four blocks in the Houston Rockets' 125-98 blowout win over the Utah Jazz.
Harris poor for Nets
Joe Harris scored six points on three-of-12 shooting as the Brooklyn Nets fell short to the Orlando Magic 102-89.
DeMar DeRozan scored 13 points on three-of-10 shooting in the San Antonio Spurs' 113-108 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Cruel Cousins
The Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins got a technical for staring down Kyle Kuzma after a poster.
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 3, 2019
B O O G I E
pic.twitter.com/JFTgQ3AwQe
The 76ers' Ben Simmons took off and slammed one home over Nemanja Bjelica.
OH MY.@BenSimmons25 | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/3OAi2B98GF— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 3, 2019
Saturday's results
Los Angeles Clippers 111-101 Detroit Pistons
Charlotte Hornets 125-118 Chicago Bulls
Orlando Magic 102-89 Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks 131-115 Washington Wizards
Dallas Mavericks 111-98 Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers 95-88 Miami Heat
Golden State Warriors 115-101 Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs 113-108 New Orleans Pelicans
Denver Nuggets 107-106 Minnesota Timberwolves
Atlanta Hawks 118-112 Phoenix Suns
Houston Rockets 125-98 Utah Jazz
Sacramento Kings 115-108 Philadelphia 76ers
Thunder at Celtics
The Boston Celtics have won three games straight while Oklahoma City are riding a seven-game winning streak. Kyrie Irving and crew should have a challenging matchup against Russell Westbrook and Paul George.