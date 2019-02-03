English

Warriors overcome bizarre game from Curry to top Lakers

By Opta
Lakers stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

Los Angeles, February 3: The Golden State Warriors got a little revenge for their Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, claiming a victory in the NBA on Saturday (February 2).

LeBron James injured his groin in the last contest between these teams, but Los Angeles pulled out a win. He sat out this time for load management, as he just returned to the court from his injury.

Although Stephen Curry did not make a field goal until the fourth quarter, the Warriors claimed a 115-101 victory. Klay Thompson led all scorers with 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 20 points while Rajon Rondo totalled 12 points and 11 assists.

The Warriors' 11-game winning run was snapped against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, but they could be poised to begin another hot streak.

Wonderful Williams

Lou Williams totalled 39 points and nine assists as the Los Angeles Clippers took down the Detroit Pistons 111-101.

Kemba Walker had 37 points, six rebounds and 10 assists in the Charlotte Hornets' 125-118 win against the Chicago Bulls.

Luka Doncic tied a career high with 35 points in a 111-98 Dallas Mavericks victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James Harden had 43 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists and four blocks in the Houston Rockets' 125-98 blowout win over the Utah Jazz.

Harris poor for Nets

Joe Harris scored six points on three-of-12 shooting as the Brooklyn Nets fell short to the Orlando Magic 102-89.

DeMar DeRozan scored 13 points on three-of-10 shooting in the San Antonio Spurs' 113-108 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cruel Cousins

The Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins got a technical for staring down Kyle Kuzma after a poster.

The 76ers' Ben Simmons took off and slammed one home over Nemanja Bjelica.

Saturday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 111-101 Detroit Pistons

Charlotte Hornets 125-118 Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic 102-89 Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks 131-115 Washington Wizards

Dallas Mavericks 111-98 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 95-88 Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors 115-101 Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs 113-108 New Orleans Pelicans

Denver Nuggets 107-106 Minnesota Timberwolves

Atlanta Hawks 118-112 Phoenix Suns

Houston Rockets 125-98 Utah Jazz

Sacramento Kings 115-108 Philadelphia 76ers

Thunder at Celtics

The Boston Celtics have won three games straight while Oklahoma City are riding a seven-game winning streak. Kyrie Irving and crew should have a challenging matchup against Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2019

