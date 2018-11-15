English

NBA: Warriors' Curry will not play during three-game road trip

By Opta
Stephen Curry ruled out for ten days with groin strain

Los Angeles, November 15: Stephen Curry will not play during the Golden State Warriors' three-game road trip due to a groin injury, the team has announced.

The Warriors said two-time MVP Curry will be assessed again in 10 days' time.

Curry suffered a groin strain in the Warriors' 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on November 8. He played 26 minutes in that game but has not seen the court since.

Golden State are 2-1 in the three games without Curry, with wins over the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks and an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday (November 12).

The Warriors will play the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks on the road trip.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 3:20 [IST]
