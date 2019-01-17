Irving dominates in Celtics' win over Raptors

Boston took Toronto on for the third time this season and claimed a 117-108 victory in TD Garden. The Celtics are now 2-1 against the Raptors in 2018-19.

Kyrie Irving dominated down the stretch to help seal the game for Boston. He led the Celtics with 27 points and 18 assists on 11-of-19 shooting. Al Horford was right behind him, totalling 24 points.

Although the Raptors lost, Kawhi Leonard built on his success against the Celtics by eclipsing 30 points against them for the third time this season. Leonard finished with a game-high 33 points on 10-of-19 shooting.

Boston improved to 26-18 while Toronto dropped to 33-13.

Harden stays hot

James Harden scorched the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 58 points and totalling 10 assists in a 145-142 overtime loss for the Houston Rockets.

Blake Griffin scored 30 points in the Detroit Pistons' 120-115 overtime win against the Orlando Magic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 27 points and 11 rebounds on 14 shots to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry tallied 41 points and knocked down nine three-pointers in his team's 147-140 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bad Barnes

Harrison Barnes scored 11 points on four-of-18 shooting as the Dallas Mavericks fell short to the San Antonio Spurs 105-101.

Green with a huge dunk

JaMychal Green set the tone for the Grizzlies by slamming a thunderous dunk on Ersan Ilyasova.

.@Jmyke1, why you do that man like that??????? pic.twitter.com/RnQYDfsiIi — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) January 17, 2019

The Raptors' Pascal Siakam showed off his play-making ability with a crafty spin and pass underneath the basket.

Wednesday's results

Detroit Pistons 120-115 Orlando Magic Boston Celtics 117-108 Toronto Raptors Brooklyn Nets 145-142 Houston Rockets Milwaukee Bucks 111-101 Memphis Grizzlies San Antonio Spurs 105-101 Dallas Mavericks Portland Trail Blazers 129-112 Cleveland Cavaliers Utah Jazz 129-109 Los Angeles Clippers Golden State Warriors 147-140 New Orleans Pelicans

Lakers at Thunder

Los Angeles made a few changes to their starting lineup and secured a win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday while Oklahoma City are recovering from a surprising 142-126 loss at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers still do not have LeBron James, so playing one of the Western Conference's most dominant teams will be a test.