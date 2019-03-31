NBA wrap: Harden notches 50-point triple-double, Kings eliminated from playoff contention

The Rockets superstar recorded 50 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his team's 119-108 victory over the Kings in the NBA.

His array of dribble moves fooled Sacramento's defense all game.

Harden recorded an NBA-record fifth 50-point triple-double. It is his ninth 50-point scoring night of 2018-19. He is one of the frontrunners for the MVP award in 2019 and has continued to make a case for himself.

Clint Capela was Houston's second-leading scorer, contributing 24 points and 15 rebounds to the cause.

Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovic nearly tallied his own triple-double. He totalled 24 points, eight assists and nine rebounds in the contest.

The Rockets are just one win away from reaching 50 victories this season. They are still within reach of first place in the Western Conference, but the Kings have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

Russell leads Nets

D'Angelo Russell totalled 29 points and 10 assists as the Brooklyn Nets took down the Boston Celtics 110-96.

Aaron Gordon posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Orlando Magic's 121-116 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

Bad Beverley

Patrick Beverley squeaked by with four points on one-of-10 shooting in the Los Angeles Clippers' 132-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Al-Farouq Aminu was held scoreless on 0-of-nine shooting in the Portland Trail Blazers' 99-90 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Simmons' nice move

Ben Simmons did a 180 and finished an impressive reverse layup for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James Johnson knifed through the lane to finish a powerful dunk for the Miami Heat against the New York Knicks.

Saturday's results

Los Angeles Clippers 132-108 Cleveland Cavaliers

Brooklyn Nets 110-96 Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets 119-108 Sacramento Kings

Detroit Pistons 99-90 Portland Trail Blazers

Orlando Magic 121-116 Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat 100-92 New York Knicks

Toronto Raptors 124-101 Chicago Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers 118-109 Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies 120-115 Phoenix Suns

Grizzlies at Clippers

Los Angeles have had an up-and-down season. But they have won eight of their past 10 games and sit just a half game back from the Utah Jazz for the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers' performances for the rest of the regular season could change the playoff picture.