NBA wrap: Lakers fall back in playoff race with loss to Clippers

The Lakers entered the matchup looking to move back into playoff contention, but fell short 113-105.

Despite a 27-point, eight-rebound and six-assist performance from LeBron James and a triple-double from Rajon Rondo, the Lakers were just outmatched.

Brandon Ingram did not play in the contest because of a shoulder injury.

Danilo Gallinari led the way for the Clippers with 23 points while Lou Williams chipped in 21 of his own.

The Lakers have dropped to 30-34, while the Clippers extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 37-29. The Lakers are now five and a half games behind the eighth-placed San Antonio Spurs.

Randle rises

Julius Randle totalled 30 points and eight rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans' 115-112 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s 27 points and 13 rebounds led the Phoenix Suns past the Milwaukee Bucks 114-105.

Nowitzki can't get going

Dirk Nowitzki only managed four points on two-of-13 shooting in the Dallas Mavericks' 127-88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Alex Len scored two points on 0-of-six shooting as the Atlanta Hawks fell short to the Miami Heat 114-113.

Tremendous Trier

New York Knicks rookie Allonzo Trier eluded the defense and rushed to the rim for a big slam on the break against the Sacramento Kings.

Anthony Davis finished an alley-oop over Rudy Gobert.

Monday's results

Brooklyn Nets 127-88 Dallas Mavericks

Miami Heat 114-113 Atlanta Hawks

San Antonio Spurs 104-103 Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns 114-105 Milwaukee Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans 115-112 Utah Jazz

Sacramento Kings 115-108 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers 113-105 Los Angeles Lakers

Celtics at Warriors

Boston have lost five of their last six games and are looking for a quality win. Golden State are the best team in the Western Conference and secured a win against Philadelphia earlier this week. The Celtics need a boost right now, and the Warriors will not be an easy opponent to get one from.