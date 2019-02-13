NBA wrap: LeBron's Lakers fall to Hawks, Celtics edge 76ers

James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists for the Lakers, who crashed to back-to-back defeats on Tuesday.

The three-time NBA champion tied Wilt Chamberlain for fifth most triple-doubles in league history, but Atlanta's young talent proved to be too much.

Rookie Hawks guard Trae Young and second-year forward John Collins tallied 22 points apiece. Young also posted 14 assists against the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics held on to beat the in-form Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 on the road.

The Celtics did not have star point guard Kyrie Irving, so Al Horford took over the scoring load with 23 points. Gordon Hayward also chipped in 26 points off the bench.

Joel Embiid recorded 23 points and 14 rebounds in the loss, while 76ers team-mate Jimmy Butler added 22 points and nine rebounds.

Vucevic double-double sparks Magic

Nikola Vucevic recorded 25 points and 17 rebounds in the Orlando Magic's dominant 118-88 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Avery Bradley scored a career-high 33 points as the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the San Antonio Spurs 108-107.

Kevin Durant posted 28 points and seven assists in the Golden State Warriors' 115-108 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Smart struggles from the floor

Marcus Smart scored eight points on three-of-14 shooting for the Celtics.

Tatum with the slam!

Jayson Tatum split the defense with a spin move and capped it off by punching home a dunk for the Celtics.

Young dished out assists left and right in the Hawks' win over the Lakers.

TRAE in transition!#LakeShow 69#TrueToAtlanta 65



He's up to 12 PTS, 5 REB & 8 AST at the half on NBALP. pic.twitter.com/JLAorHa1Zm — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2019

Tuesday's results

Atlanta Hawks 117-113 Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs 108-107 Memphis Grizzlies

Orlando Magic 118-88 New Orleans Pelicans

Boston Celtics 112-109 Philadelphia 76ers

Golden State Warriors 115-108 Utah Jazz

Kings at Nuggets

The Sacramento Kings are trying to stay afloat in the Western Conference, while the Denver Nuggets are toward the top of the standings. Both teams feature promising, athletic players that run the floor nonstop. This matchup should be an entertaining one as the All-Star break approaches.