English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA wrap: Leonard, Clippers overcome Raptors as Celtics win again

By Dejan Kalinic
LA Clippers Kawhi Leonard in action against his former team Raptors
LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard in action against his former team Raptors

Los Angeles, November 12: Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers edged the Toronto Raptors, while the Boston Celtics' run continued on Monday (November 11).

Facing the Raptors for the first time since leaving after leading Toronto to the NBA title, Leonard was below his best in a 98-88 win for the Clippers (7-3).

Leonard had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, but Lou Williams' 21 points off the bench were crucial.

Pascal Siakam finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Raptors.

The Celtics improved to 8-1 thanks to a 116-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Kemba Walker contributed 29 points, while Jaylen Brown had a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Luka Doncic was again impressive for Dallas with 34 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Harden, Westbrook lead Rockets

James Harden had 39 points, nine assists and four rebounds in the Houston Rockets' 122-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Russell Westbrook also starred, contributing 26 points.

Andrew Wiggins (33 points, six rebounds and five assists) guided the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Detroit Pistons 120-114.

Terrible Tatum

Jayson Tatum has enjoyed a fine season, but he struggled against the Mavericks. The forward went one-of-18 for just five points in nearly 35 minutes.

Parker honoured by Spurs

San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker's number nine jersey was raised to the rafters at the AT&T Center.

Monday's results

Minnesota Timberwolves 120-114 Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics 116-106 Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies 113-109 San Antonio Spurs

Houston Rockets 122-116 New Orleans Pelicans

Utah Jazz 122-108 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers 98-88 Toronto Raptors

Lakers at Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers (7-2) visit the Phoenix Suns (6-3) looking to bounce back from their loss to the Raptors.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND v BAN: T20s: Key Takeaways for India
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue