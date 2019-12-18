NBA wrap: Pacers edge Lakers, Clippers cruise past Suns

Los Angeles, December 18: The Los Angeles Lakers suffered just their fourth loss of the NBA season, while the Clippers cruised on Tuesday (December 17).
Without Anthony Davis (ankle), the Lakers went down to the Indiana Pacers 105-102.
LeBron James had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but the Lakers star went 0-for-six from three-point range.
Dwight Howard made a huge contribution off the bench for the Lakers (24-4), going 10-for-10 for 20 points.
But Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers (19-9) with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds.
The Clippers had no such troubles, easing past the Phoenix Suns 120-99.
Paul George (24 points) and Kawhi Leonard (20) once again led the Clippers, who improved to 21-8.
Brilliant Barrett lifts Knicks
RJ Barrett's 27 points helped the New York Knicks to their third win in four games by beating the Atlanta Hawks 143-120.
🔥 @RjBarrett6 goes for a career-high 27 PTS on 10-13 shooting in the @nyknicks win at MSG! #NBARooks #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/VkxL5ocr9Y— NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2019
Double-doubles from Malik Monk (23 points and 10 rebounds) and Bismack Biyombo (10 points and 12 rebounds) guided the Charlotte Hornets past the Sacramento Kings 110-102.
Poor Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans' worst losing streak in franchise history continued. The Pelicans lost 108-101 to the Brooklyn Nets after overtime for their 13th consecutive defeat.
Prince rejection
The Nets' Taurean Prince produced a huge rejection of Lonzo Ball.
Taurean Prince rejection!
Watch Free: https://t.co/gZ3mLZln8x pic.twitter.com/oLGyxut9qt— NBA (@NBA) December 18, 2019
Tuesday's results
Charlotte Hornets 110-102 Sacramento Kings
Indiana Pacers 105-102 Los Angeles Lakers
New York Knicks 143-120 Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets 108-101 New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz 109-102 Orlando Magic
Los Angeles Clippers 120-99 Phoenix Suns
Celtics at Mavericks
Without the injured Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks (18-8) host the Boston Celtics (17-7) on Wednesday (December 18).