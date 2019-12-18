NBA wrap: Pacers edge Lakers, Clippers cruise past Suns

Without Anthony Davis (ankle), the Lakers went down to the Indiana Pacers 105-102.

LeBron James had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but the Lakers star went 0-for-six from three-point range.

Dwight Howard made a huge contribution off the bench for the Lakers (24-4), going 10-for-10 for 20 points.

But Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers (19-9) with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Clippers had no such troubles, easing past the Phoenix Suns 120-99.

Paul George (24 points) and Kawhi Leonard (20) once again led the Clippers, who improved to 21-8.

Brilliant Barrett lifts Knicks

RJ Barrett's 27 points helped the New York Knicks to their third win in four games by beating the Atlanta Hawks 143-120.

Double-doubles from Malik Monk (23 points and 10 rebounds) and Bismack Biyombo (10 points and 12 rebounds) guided the Charlotte Hornets past the Sacramento Kings 110-102.

Poor Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans' worst losing streak in franchise history continued. The Pelicans lost 108-101 to the Brooklyn Nets after overtime for their 13th consecutive defeat.

Prince rejection

The Nets' Taurean Prince produced a huge rejection of Lonzo Ball.

Tuesday's results

Charlotte Hornets 110-102 Sacramento Kings

Indiana Pacers 105-102 Los Angeles Lakers

New York Knicks 143-120 Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 108-101 New Orleans Pelicans

Utah Jazz 109-102 Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Clippers 120-99 Phoenix Suns

Celtics at Mavericks

Without the injured Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks (18-8) host the Boston Celtics (17-7) on Wednesday (December 18).