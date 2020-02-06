NBA wrap: Raptors win franchise-record 12th straight, Clippers beat Heat

The Raptors continued their winning streak with a thrilling 119-118 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Serge Ibaka proved to be the hero with a go-ahead three-pointer with 30 seconds remaining.

Ibaka finished with 30 points, while Kyle Lowry had a double-double of 32 points and 10 assists and Pascal Siakam poured in 25.

The Clippers also set a franchise record during their 128-111 win over Miami.

They hit 24 three-pointers, with Landry Shamet (six) and Paul George (five) leading the way.

George finished with 23 points and 10 assists, while Kawhi Leonard went five-of-13 from the field for his 14 points, to go with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Jokic stars as Young lifts Hawks

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets' 98-95 win against the Utah Jazz.

Trae Young starred for the Atlanta Hawks as his 38 points and 11 assists helped them past the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120.

🧊 Trae drops 38 PTS, 11 AST in W!#NBAAllStar starter @TheTraeYoung becomes the 1st @ATLHawks player with 12 30-point double-doubles in a season since @DWilkins21 had 14 in 1985-86. pic.twitter.com/w238AtkJZo — NBA (@NBA) February 6, 2020

Andre Drummond had 31 points and 19 rebounds in the Detroit Pistons' 116-108 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Terrible Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are seriously struggling. Their loss to the Hawks was their 13th straight as they fell to 15-35.

Ibaka delivers

Ibaka stepped up when the Raptors needed him, hitting just his second three – from seven attempts – late against the Pacers.

Wednesday's results

Detroit Pistons 116-108 Phoenix Suns

Boston Celtics 116-100 Orlando Magic

Brooklyn Nets 129-88 Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors 119-118 Indiana Pacers

Atlanta Hawks 127-120 Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder 109-103 Cleveland Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies 121-107 Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets 98-95 Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers 128-111 Miami Heat

Rockets at Lakers

Two of the Western Conference's best teams go head-to-head at the Staples Center on Thursday (February 6) as the Houston Rockets (32-18) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (38-11).