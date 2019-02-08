NBA wrap: Rondo's buzzer-beater lifts Lakers past Celtics

Former Celtics guard Rondo made a last-gasp 20-foot jumper to lift the Lakers to victory in Boston and snap the Celtics' five-game winning streak on Thursday.

Rondo, who began his career in Boston, finished with 17 points, shooting seven of 11 from the field and three of four from three-point range. He also chipped in 10 assists.

The Lakers were trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half, but they rallied with 42 third-quarter points. The Celtics came back in the fourth quarter to go toe-to-toe with Los Angeles.

LeBron James helped the Lakers catch up to the Celtics in the final minute with an impressive save and ensuing three-pointer that tied the score at 124-apiece.

James finished with a triple-double, including a game-high 28 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Los Angeles set a franchise record by knocking down 22 three-pointers in the win.

Kyrie Irving had a team-high 24 points for Boston in the losing effort. Jayson Tatum added 22 points and Daniel Theis had 20 points off the bench.

Westbrook sparks Thunder with triple-double

Russell Westbrook notched his eighth consecutive triple-double for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-95. Westbrook posted 15 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic helped the Indiana Pacers to their fourth successive win. He scored a game-high 29 points in a 116-92 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Terrence Ross had another high-scoring game off the bench for the Orlando Magic. The sixth-year guard finished with a season-high 32 points in a 122-112 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Pascal Siakam again improved on a career best this season. He had 33 points in the Toronto Raptors' 119-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Beverley struggles again

Patrick Beverley was minus-23 in the Clippers' fourth loss in six games. He finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists.

Age is just a number for Carter

Atlanta Hawks veteran Vince Carter has still got it.

Thursday's results

Indiana Pacers 116-92 Los Angeles Clippers

Orlando Magic 122-112 Minnesota Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors 119-101 Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers 129-128 Boston Celtics

Oklahoma City Thunder 117-95 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 127-118 San Antonio Spurs

Nuggets at 76ers

The Denver Nuggets will travel to the Philadelphia 76ers hoping to snap a two-game losing streak and inch closer to top spot in the Western Conference. Denver trail the Golden State Warriors by one and a half games while the 76ers are also on a two-game losing skid.