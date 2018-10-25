Curry cooks Wizards with 51 points, Raptors remain unbeaten

Curry ignited for 51 points in a scintillating performance to lead the Warriors to a 144-112 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

The two-time MVP was 15-for-24 from the field, 11-for-16 from three-point range and 10-for-10 from the free throw line before sitting out the fourth quarter midweek.

Curry is now fifth on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list.

The Raptors, meanwhile, remain undefeated after downing the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-105.

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and grabbed five rebounds to inspire the in-form Raptors.

The Raptors controlled the game for most of the second half but Minnesota made a run before Karl-Anthony Towns connected on a shorter jumper to trim the deficit to five points with 1:16 to play.

Leonard, however, answered with four straight points to secure the win.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still searching for the first win of the season after losing 102-86 to the Brooklyn Nets, while LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers opened their account by beating the Phoenix Suns 131-113.

Payne matches Bulls record

Cameron Payne tied a Chicago Bulls record with seven second-half three-pointers in their 112-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets. He finished with 21 points.

Hassan Whiteside tallied 22 points and 14 rebounds in the Miami Heat's 110-87 victory against the New York Knicks.

Gasol endures forgettable outing

Pau Gasol was a minus-24 and went two for seven from the field in the San Antonio Spurs' 116-96 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea was held to three points on one-of-10 shooting in his team's 111-104 defeat against the Atlanta Hawks.

Steph cooks up a storm

Curry made bucket, after bucket, after bucket for the Warriors.

Wednesday's results

Atlanta Hawks 111-104 Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat 110-87 New York Knicks Brooklyn Nets 102-86 Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors 112-105 Minnesota Timberwolves Utah Jazz 100-89 Houston Rockets Chicago Bulls 112-110 Charlotte Hornets Milwaukee Bucks 123-108 Philadelphia 76ers Indiana Pacers 116-96 San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles Lakers 131-113 Phoenix Suns Sacramento Kings 97-92 Memphis Grizzlies Golden State Warriors 144-122 Washington Wizards

Celtics at Thunder

Oklahoma City are looking to pick up their first win of the season when they host Boston on Thursday. The Celtics were expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA in 2018-19 but have struggled at times in their first four games. They enter the matchup with the Thunder coming off a surprising loss to the Orlando Magic.