NBA wrap: Simmons, Doncic lead 76ers and Mavs to crushing wins

By Sacha Pisani
Ben Simmons scored a career-high 34 points as the 76ers humbled the Cleveland Cavaliers

New York, December 8: The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks won big in the NBA thanks to Ben Simmons and Luka Doncic.

Simmons scored a career-high 34 points as the 76ers humbled the Cleveland Cavaliers 141-94 in Philadelphia on Saturday (December 7).

The All-Star was almost unstoppable in 26 minutes of action, making 12 of 14 field goals and hitting nine of 12 free throws to help the 76ers improve to 11-0 at home.

Philadelphia stayed perfect on home court despite the absence of Joel Embiid due to a left hip contusion.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Doncic, meanwhile, fuelled the Mavericks' 130-84 demolition of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Doncic posted 28 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 26 minutes for the Mavs, who led 64-52 at half-time.

Westbrook records triple-double

Russell Westbrook had his third consecutive triple-double in the Houston Rockets' 115-109 win at home to the Phoenix Suns. Westbrook finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Rockets team-mate James Harden scored 34 points.

Cavs set season low

It was a tough night for the Cavaliers. Their 36 first-half points set a season low for points in a half, less than the 40 they managed against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Lonzo Ball endured a forgettable game. The Pelicans guard was one of nine from the floor for just two points in 27 minutes. He also missed all seven of his three-point attempts.

Simmons drops another three

Prior to this season, Simmons had never made a three-pointer in the regular season. He is now up to two following this effort from beyond the arc.

Saturday's results

Dallas Mavericks 130-84 New Orleans Pelicans

Philadelphia 76ers 141-94 Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers 104-103 New York Knicks

Houston Rockets 115-109 Phoenix Suns

Utah Jazz 126-112 Memphis Grizzlies

Raptors at 76ers

It is back-to-back home games for the 76ers (16-7), who welcome reigning champions the Toronto Raptors (15-6) to Philadelphia on Sunday. The 76ers will be looking to stay unbeaten on home court, while the Raptors can snap a two-game losing streak.

Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 8, 2019

