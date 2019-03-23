English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Thunder stay tied with surging Clippers after big win over Raptors

By
Paul George
The Oklahoma City Thunder claimed an important win over the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

Oklahoma, March 23: The Oklahoma City Thunder kept pace with the Los Angeles Clippers after a huge win over the Toronto Raptors in the NBA on Friday.

The Thunder can feel the Clippers breathing down their neck in the Western Conference play-off race, but they got past the Raptors 116-109.

Oklahoma City were able to overcome a 37-point effort from Kawhi Leonard to remain in the fifth play-off spot in the West and in a tie with the Clippers (43-30) as Los Angeles have won nine of their last 10 games.

The Clippers got a scare of their own when they had to fend off a pesky Cleveland Cavaliers team in a 110-108 victory on the road.

Danilo Gallinari scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting as Los Angeles stopped a fourth-quarter comeback from the Cavs. Cleveland nearly erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter when they cut the lead to one with 10.7 seconds left.

Fortunately for the Clippers, Jordan Clarkson missed a jumper at the buzzer to give Los Angeles the win.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are out of play-off contention after a 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden the hero for Rockets

James Harden scored a career-high 61 points in the Rockets' 111-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs. He now holds all five of Houston's best single-game scoring performances.

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas scored 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting and added 24 rebounds in Memphis' 123-119 overtime loss to the Magic. Terrence Ross scored a game-high 31 in the win for Orlando.

Dire Dragic

This was not Goran Dragic's game. The 32-year-old point guard went 0-for-nine shooting in the Miami Heat's 116-87 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Neat move from Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets always make passing by big men look easy and they did it again in their 111-93 win over the New York Knicks when Mason Plumlee found Nikola Jokic off the rebound.

Friday's results

Orlando Magic 123-119 Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Clippers 110-108 Cleveland Cavaliers Denver Nuggets 111-93 New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunder 116-109 Toronto Raptors Houston Rockets 111-105 San Antonio Spurs Milwaukee Bucks 116-87 Miami Heat Brooklyn Nets 111-106 Los Angeles Lakers

Pistons at Trail Blazers

With 11 games to play, the Detroit Pistons have a seemingly safe 3.5-game cushion on the ninth-placed Magic for the final playoff spot, but crazier things have happened. Portland, meanwhile, trail the third-placed Rockets in the Western Conference by only a half-game.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 16 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue