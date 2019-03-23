English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

LeBron, Lakers eliminated from play-off contention

By
LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers were officially eliminated from play-off contention in the NBA.

New York, March 23: LeBron James will not be in the play-offs for the first time since the 2004-05 NBA season.

With Los Angeles' 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the Lakers have been eliminated from play-off contention.

Los Angeles' record now stands at 31-41 for the season and the Lakers sit at 11th in the Western Conference.

James' Lakers were in contention for much of the beginning of the season until the four-time MVP suffered a groin injury Christmas Day.

He missed his team's next 17 games, which saw Los Angeles go 6-11 and fall out of a playoff spot.

The Lakers never recovered and have gone 11-27 since James suffered the injury.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 16 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue