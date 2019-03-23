LeBron, Lakers eliminated from play-off contention

With Los Angeles' 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the Lakers have been eliminated from play-off contention.

Los Angeles' record now stands at 31-41 for the season and the Lakers sit at 11th in the Western Conference.

James' Lakers were in contention for much of the beginning of the season until the four-time MVP suffered a groin injury Christmas Day.

He missed his team's next 17 games, which saw Los Angeles go 6-11 and fall out of a playoff spot.

The Lakers never recovered and have gone 11-27 since James suffered the injury.