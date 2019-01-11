NBA wrap: Aldridge scores 56 in Spurs' double-OT win over Thunder

New York, January 11: The San Antonio Spurs won one of the wilder games in the NBA this season, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 154-147 on Thursday (January 10).
San Antonio took down Oklahoma City in double-overtime behind a career-high 56 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and an unprecedented three-point shooting display.
The 56 points is the most scored by a player without a three-point attempt since Shaquille O'Neal tallied 61 in 2000.
The Spurs were absolutely on fire from three-point range, as they went a perfect 10-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first half. San Antonio were the first team in the last 20 years to record that stat line in a half.
It did not stop there, though. San Antonio made their first 14 three-point attempts. In total, they finished 16 of 19 from beyond the arc.
But the Thunder did not back down as Russell Westbrook had a great game. He posted his fourth career 20-point, 20-assist performance in addition to a triple-double (24-13-24).
The Spurs (25-18) are now just one game back of the Thunder (25-16) for third place in the Western Conference.
Irving shines in defeat
Boston's Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while adding five rebounds and five assists in a 115-99 loss to the Heat.
Nikola Jokic tallied his fifth triple-double of the season with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets' 121-100 win over the Clippers.
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein had 14 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in Sacramento's 112-102 win over the Pistons.
Horrible Horford
Al Horford went one-of-eight shooting and 0 for four from three-point range with two points on Thursday. Boston were minus-26 with him on the floor.
DeMar DeRozan almost tallied a triple-double (16-11-8), but he missed a shot to win the game in regulation, again in the first overtime and committed a big foul in the final 12 seconds to give the Thunder a little hope. He also shot seven for 22 from the field.
Johnson delivers
Heat forward James Johnson put Irving on a poster in Miami's win over Boston.
Thursday's results
Miami Heat 115-99 Boston Celtics
Denver Nuggets 121-100 Los Angeles Clippers
San Antonio Spurs 154-147 Oklahoma City Thunder
Sacramento Kings 112-102 Detroit Pistons
