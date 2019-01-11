English

NBA wrap: Aldridge scores 56 in Spurs' double-OT win over Thunder

By Opta
San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge recorded a career-high 56 points
San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge recorded a career-high 56 points

New York, January 11: The San Antonio Spurs won one of the wilder games in the NBA this season, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 154-147 on Thursday (January 10).

San Antonio took down Oklahoma City in double-overtime behind a career-high 56 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and an unprecedented three-point shooting display.

The 56 points is the most scored by a player without a three-point attempt since Shaquille O'Neal tallied 61 in 2000.

The Spurs were absolutely on fire from three-point range, as they went a perfect 10-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first half. San Antonio were the first team in the last 20 years to record that stat line in a half.

It did not stop there, though. San Antonio made their first 14 three-point attempts. In total, they finished 16 of 19 from beyond the arc.

But the Thunder did not back down as Russell Westbrook had a great game. He posted his fourth career 20-point, 20-assist performance in addition to a triple-double (24-13-24).

The Spurs (25-18) are now just one game back of the Thunder (25-16) for third place in the Western Conference.

Irving shines in defeat

Boston's Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while adding five rebounds and five assists in a 115-99 loss to the Heat.

Nikola Jokic tallied his fifth triple-double of the season with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets' 121-100 win over the Clippers.

Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein had 14 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in Sacramento's 112-102 win over the Pistons.

Horrible Horford

Al Horford went one-of-eight shooting and 0 for four from three-point range with two points on Thursday. Boston were minus-26 with him on the floor.

DeMar DeRozan almost tallied a triple-double (16-11-8), but he missed a shot to win the game in regulation, again in the first overtime and committed a big foul in the final 12 seconds to give the Thunder a little hope. He also shot seven for 22 from the field.

Johnson delivers

Heat forward James Johnson put Irving on a poster in Miami's win over Boston.

Thursday's results

Miami Heat 115-99 Boston Celtics

Denver Nuggets 121-100 Los Angeles Clippers

San Antonio Spurs 154-147 Oklahoma City Thunder

Sacramento Kings 112-102 Detroit Pistons

Hornets at Trail Blazers

Portland continue to impress this season while Charlotte are holding on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Kemba Walker and Damian Lillard are two of the most entertaining guards in the game, and CJ McCollum can go off in any game.

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019

