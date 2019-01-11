NBA wrap: Aldridge scores 56 in Spurs' double-OT win over Thunder

San Antonio took down Oklahoma City in double-overtime behind a career-high 56 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and an unprecedented three-point shooting display.

The 56 points is the most scored by a player without a three-point attempt since Shaquille O'Neal tallied 61 in 2000.

The Spurs were absolutely on fire from three-point range, as they went a perfect 10-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first half. San Antonio were the first team in the last 20 years to record that stat line in a half.

It did not stop there, though. San Antonio made their first 14 three-point attempts. In total, they finished 16 of 19 from beyond the arc.

But the Thunder did not back down as Russell Westbrook had a great game. He posted his fourth career 20-point, 20-assist performance in addition to a triple-double (24-13-24).

The Spurs (25-18) are now just one game back of the Thunder (25-16) for third place in the Western Conference.

Final stats LaMarcus: 56 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST

Derrick: 23 PTS | 8 AST | 5 REB

Marco: 19 PTS | 2 REB

DeMar: 16 PTS | 11 AST | 8 REB

Bryn: 14 PTS | 8 REB | 2 AST

Patty: 14 PTS | 6 AST | 3 REB

Davis: 12 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/ZQHdBLglCO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 11, 2019

Irving shines in defeat

Boston's Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while adding five rebounds and five assists in a 115-99 loss to the Heat.

Nikola Jokic tallied his fifth triple-double of the season with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets' 121-100 win over the Clippers.

Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein had 14 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in Sacramento's 112-102 win over the Pistons.

Horrible Horford

Al Horford went one-of-eight shooting and 0 for four from three-point range with two points on Thursday. Boston were minus-26 with him on the floor.

DeMar DeRozan almost tallied a triple-double (16-11-8), but he missed a shot to win the game in regulation, again in the first overtime and committed a big foul in the final 12 seconds to give the Thunder a little hope. He also shot seven for 22 from the field.

Johnson delivers

Heat forward James Johnson put Irving on a poster in Miami's win over Boston.

Thursday's results

Miami Heat 115-99 Boston Celtics

Denver Nuggets 121-100 Los Angeles Clippers

San Antonio Spurs 154-147 Oklahoma City Thunder

Sacramento Kings 112-102 Detroit Pistons

Hornets at Trail Blazers

Portland continue to impress this season while Charlotte are holding on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Kemba Walker and Damian Lillard are two of the most entertaining guards in the game, and CJ McCollum can go off in any game.