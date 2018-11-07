NBA: Trail Blazers hand Bucks second loss behind McCollum's big game

Portland are now 8-3 this season and all alone in third place in the Western Conference.

The team's win on Tuesday had everything to do with C.J. McCollum as the 27-year-old guard scored a season-high 40 points on 17-of-26 shooting.

He added six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Walker lifts Hornets, Doncic dominant

Hornets guard Kemba Walker scored a game-high 29 points on 12-of-22 shooting with seven assists, three rebounds and three steals in Charlotte's 113-102 win over the Hawks.

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic continued his solid first season by putting in a team-high 23 points on nine-of-16 shooting to go with six rebounds and three assists in Dallas' 119-100 win over the Wizards.

Nets guard Chris LeVert scored a game-high 26 with five rebounds in Brooklyn's 104-82 win over the Suns.

Misery for Morris

Wizards forward Markieff Morris could not find the range on Tuesday as he went two for eight from the field and 0 for four from three-point range while scoring four points. The Wizards were also minus-15 when he was on the floor.

Bridges punishes Dedmon

Hornets rookie Miles Bridges made Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon pay for trying to get in his way in the paint.

Tuesday's results

Charlotte Hornets 113-102 Atlanta Hawks

Dallas Mavericks 119-100 Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets 104-82 Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers 118-103 Milwaukee Bucks

76ers at Pacers

Joel Embiid and Victor Oladipo are two players who are turning into must-watch stars. Embiid has been dominant this season, averaging 28.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists while Oladipo has not done much less as he is putting up 23 points a night. He also hit the game-winning shot on Sunday against the Celtics and just missed it Monday against the Rockets. Something exciting will happen in Indiana on Wednesday (November 7).