Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Olympics Final Schedule: Date, India Time, TV Telecast, Live Streaming Info

A pre-tournament medal contender, the 23-year-old Chopra fuelled country's expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first round throw of 86.59m.

Three track and field athletes were part of the five-member Indian team at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium -- the other two being wrestlers. Since then, no Indian has won a medal in athletics.

The International Olympic Committee still credits Norman Pritchard's 200m and 200m hurdles silver medals in the 1900 Paris Olympics to India though various research, including the records of the then IAAF (now World Athletics), showed that he had competed for Great Britain.

A farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana who took up athletics to shed flab, Chopra can script history by winning the elusive medal, which the likes of late Milkha Singh and P T Usha let it slip from their grasp.

Here's all details about javelin throw final -- time in IST and Telecast details.

1. What Neeraj Chopra feels about final "I am at my first Olympic Games, and I feel very good. In warm-up my performance wasn't so good, but then (in the qualifying round) my first throw had a good angle, and was a perfect throw," Chopra said. "I will need to focus on the throw, and try to repeat this (performance) with a higher score," said the youngster who came into the Olympics with the fourth best throw (88.07m) this year. 2. Neeraj Chopra's main opponents Chopra's performance was one of the best performances by an Indian in the Olympics, as he finished ahead of gold medal favourite and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany. Vetter, who had earlier said that Chopra will find it tough to beat him in the Olympics, struggled in his first two throws before crossing the automatic qualification mark with an 85.64m final throw. The 28-year-old German came into the Olympics after having seven monster throws of over 90m between April and June. Only Chopra and Vetter remain among the top-five performers this season. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who had won a bronze medal when Chopra clinched gold in the 2018 Asian Games in in Indonesia, topped Group B to earn an automatic qualification to the finals with a second round throw of 85.16m. He qualified for the finals at overall third behind Chopra and Vetter. 3. How India camp feels about Neeraj Chopra's chances The Indian camp in Tokyo is hoping Neeraj would make this day the finest of Indian athletics. Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla, Klaus Bartonietz, the bio-mechanics expert in charge of Chopra, chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair etc will be cheering Chopra from the almost empty stands. 4. Live telecast, Live streaming info The javelin throw final will start from 4.30 PM IST. The event will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also catch live updates via MyKhel.