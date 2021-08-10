Neeraj Chopra rewards, brand endorsements: All you need to know: prizes, multi-crore deals for gold winner

1. Big leap in brand value

The Olympic gold has ensured that Neeraj will be a trusted brand in market for some time to come, and the business houses will certainly compete with each other to make him their face. "As of now, Neeraj's contracts range between Rs 20-30 lakh. But after winning the gold, the deals will see a hike and it could run to the Rs 3 crore region as his popularity is on an all-time high now. I am sure a lot of firms will be eager to rope in Neeraj as their ambassador. You will see the rise of Brand Neeraj," a marketing expert, who worked closely with Neeraj's team, told MyKhel.

2. Brands Neeraj currently endorses

Currently, Neeraj is marketing ExxonMobile, Gillette and Muscle Blaze.

3. Brands that might rope in Neeraj

The marketing expert told foresees some big brands joining the board soon such as BYJU's, MRF, Mahindra and a few others that could make him a frontline sportsperson in the commercial marketing activity in India. Currently, cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar are the top targets of marketing gurus followed by others like KL Rahul, R Ashwin, PV Sindhu and Viswanathan Anand. Now, Neeraj could be joining that rank soon.

4. Rewards so far for Neeraj

Rs 6 crore: Haryana government has announced this cash award for the home boy and a Class 1 government job.

Rs 2 crore: Punjab Government has announced this. Premium EdTech platform BYJUs, who are the jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team, too has announced the same amount.

Rs 1 crore: Manipur Government, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Indigo Airlines: Unlimited free air travel for a period of 1 year for Neeraj.

Mahindra: The company Chairman Anand Mahindra has announced that he will give Neeraj the upcoming XUV 700 which is priced approximately at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).