Neeraj Chopra tests negative for Covid-19 but down with high fever, sore throat

The javelin thrower, who covered a distance of 87.58M to win the gold in Tokyo, has a sore throat, and he is currently down with fever.

"Neeraj is down with a high fever, has a sore throat, and the fever refuses to subside. But fortunately, he has tested negative for COVID-19. He is currently resting," ANI quoted a source as saying.

Neeraj's historic golden throw in the Olympics has been listed as one of the 10 magical moments of athletics (track and field) in the Tokyo Olympics by World Athletics.

The 23-year-old created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal at the Tokyo Games.

"Most keen followers of the sport had heard of Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games. But after winning the javelin in Tokyo, and in the process becoming India's first athletics gold medallist in Olympic history, Chopra's profile sky-rocketed," the World Athletics website read.

"Still processing this feeling," Neeraj recently posted. "To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage. This moment will live with me forever."

Post the gold medal winning effort, Neeraj Chopra was showered with rewards and sponsorship deals. Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra has offered him the upcoming SUV, the XUV 700, as tweeted by the company's boss Anand Mahindra.

While marketing experts assessed that the market value of Neeraj is expected to see a massive jump - almost to 1000 per cent. Currently, Neeraj markets products at Rs 20-30 lakh range but now that might touch the Rs 2-3 crore band width.