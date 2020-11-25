Pelicans All-Star Ingram signs five-year max extension

Ingram's agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler confirmed the new deal to ESPN on Tuesday (November 24).

The 23-year-old forward was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers at the start of 2019-20.

Ingram has flourished in New Orleans, where he earned All-Star selection for the first time and was named the league's Most Improved Player.

The second pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Ingram enjoyed a career season with the Pelicans.

Ingram set personal highs by averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Pelicans (30-42), who missed out on the playoffs despite reaching Walt Disney World Resort amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The max contract comes as the Pelicans acquired star center Steven Adams, veteran point guard Eric Bledsoe and two future first-round picks in a four-team deal with the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Adams arrives from the Thunder, while Bledsoe swaps the Bucks for the Pelicans after New Orleans sent Jrue Holiday and the draft rights to Sam Merrill to Milwaukee.

"Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe are not only fiercely competitive and driven to succeed at the highest levels, they are proven winners with a team-first mentality," said Pelicans executive vice-president of basketball operations David Griffin.

"As we continue to build toward the sustainable success our ownership demands and our fans so richly deserve, we are grateful to be able to do so with such high-quality team-mates and human beings."

Adams, who has spent his entire seven-year career in Oklahoma City, boasts a career average of 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, having averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 2019-20.

Bledsoe teamed up with NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, where he averaged 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists for Eastern Conference champions the Bucks last season.