LeBron James tops list of NBA's highest-paid players

By Opta
LeBron James is the top earner in the NBA

New York, February 13: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the top earner in the NBA.

NBA great James topped Forbes' list — which factors in salaries, endorsements, appearances, royalties and media pacts — for a fifth successive year.

James, 34, left the Cleveland Cavaliers and signed a four-year, $154million contract with the Lakers in the offseason.

The three-time NBA champion is averaging 26.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game during his first season in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry finished second for a second consecutive time.

Curry inked a five-year, $201m extension with the Warriors in July 2017.

Here is Forbes' complete 2019 list of the top 10 highest-earning NBA players:

1.LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) — $88.7m

2.Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) — $79.5m

3.Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors) — $65m

4.Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder) — $53.7m

5.James Harden (Houston Rockets) — $47.4m

6.Chris Paul (Houston Rockets) — $43.7m

7.Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) — $43.2m

8.Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers) — $41m

9.Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons) — $39.1m

10.Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder) — $38.6m

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
