Lando Norris Expresses Caution Despite Leading Second Practice At Italian Grand Prix

Lando Norris expressed concern over the narrow gap between drivers after leading the second practice at the Italian Grand Prix. The McLaren driver was just 0.083 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc at Monza, with Carlos Sainz and team-mate Oscar Piastri also close behind, within 0.181 seconds of Norris. Earlier, Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc had set the pace in the first practice session.

Norris aims to be the first McLaren driver since Ayrton Senna to achieve consecutive poles at Monza. A victory would make him the sixth driver to secure 10 wins for McLaren. Reflecting on the practice sessions, Norris noted an improvement but acknowledged that the competition remains tight. "Normally by this point we have, like, a one-second gap on everyone but at the moment it's just a bit close for my liking," said Norris.

The British driver highlighted some areas for improvement despite topping the timesheets. He remarked, "I feel like some small things to improve and for us to still be P1, I thought was good." He believes that enhancing certain aspects from FP1 to FP2 helped but emphasised the need for a larger gap for comfort.

Norris compared Monza's low-downforce conditions to Zandvoort's high-downforce setup where McLaren excelled. "This is the complete opposite downforce level to Zandvoort where we were just easily quickest and it felt pretty amazing," he stated. The current conditions make it challenging as competitors close in, making their task more difficult.

Despite these challenges, Norris remains optimistic about McLaren's position. He believes they are in a decent place overall but recognises room for improvement. "But I think we're still in a reasonable place, some small things to improve and we'll be a bit better," he concluded.

Norris' focus is on refining performance under low-downforce conditions to maintain competitiveness against rivals who seem closer than usual. His determination to widen the gap reflects his commitment to securing strong results throughout the weekend.