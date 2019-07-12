NBA: Thunder's first-round draft picks after trading Russell Westbrook and Paul George

Los Angeles, July 12: The Oklahoma City Thunder will be making a lot of first-round picks over the coming years after trading away Paul George and Russell Westbrook.
OKC completed their third major recent trade when they sent Westbrook to the Houston Rockets on Thursday in exchange for two future first-round selections, two pick swaps and Chris Paul, according to a report from ESPN.
Westbrook was the second top-level player the Thunder sent away this offseason. They moved George, who finished third in the MVP voting in 2018-19, to the Los Angeles Clippers and received five first-round selections, two pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari in return.
The Thunder then sent forward Jerami Grant to the Denver Nuggets for another first-round pick.
In total, Oklahoma City have added eight first-round picks this offseason and hold 15 over the next seven drafts.
Here's a complete list of the Thunder's first-round picks from 2020 to 2026.
2020: Own (1-20), Nuggets (1-10)
2021: Own, Miami Heat (swap rights with the Houston Rockets)
2022: Own (1-14), Clippers
2023: Own (swap rights with the Clippers), Heat (1-14)
2024: Own, Clippers, Rockets (1-4)
2025: Own (swap rights with the Clippers, Rockets)
2026: Own, Clippers, Rockets (1-4)