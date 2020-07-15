English
Thunder G Dennis Schroder to leave NBA bubble when wife gives birth

By Jon Palmieri
Dennis Schroder

Orlando, July 15: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder said on Tuesday that he will leave the NBA bubble in Orlando when his wife gives birth to the couple's second child.

Schroder's wife is expected to deliver the baby in three to four weeks, he said during a Zoom call with reporters.

"I'm not going to leave my wife by herself while she's getting a second baby," he said.

"Junior is still 17 months old, so I'm for sure going to go there and support her and try as much as I can to be there for my family."

If the baby is delivered as expected in the first or second week of August, Schroder could miss all eight pre-playoff games. Oklahoma City's first scheduled game is on August 1 against the Utah Jazz.

He also could miss some playoff games if he returns to the Thunder sometime in mid-August since he would be subject to re-testing for coronavirus and then a quarantine period.

The first round of the playoffs is scheduled to begin on August 18.

Schroder ranked second on the Thunder with 19.0 points and 4.1 assists per game when the season was paused on March 12.

Oklahoma City are tied with Houston for fifth in the Western Conference, one game behind Utah and 1.5 games ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 7:10 [IST]
