On this day in sport: Ghost goal haunts Chelsea, Mour success and Rose blossoms

The Portuguese endured European disappointment with Chelsea and Real Madrid on this date during his coaching career, but also clinched domestic success in his second stint with the Blues.

Derrick Rose would also be forgiven for having bittersweet feelings, considering it marks the anniversary of a personal milestone achieved before injury issues struck.

Take a look back at some of the momentous moments in sport that have occurred previously on this day.

2005: 'Ghost' goal sends Liverpool through

Did it cross the line? Luis Garcia certainly thought so after prodding the ball towards the Chelsea goal in the second leg of their all-English Champions League semi-final with Liverpool.

After a 0-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard seized on a loose ball in the fourth minute at Anfield after Milan Baros had collided with visiting goalkeeper Petr Cech.

William Gallas' clearance led Chelsea to believe they had escaped, but the goal was given. The Reds stood firm for the remainder of an absorbing contest as Mourinho's Premier League champions suffered an agonising defeat by the barest of margins.

"The linesman scored the goal. No one knows if that shot went over the line and you must be 100 per cent," Mourinho said afterwards. Liverpool, of course, went on to lift the trophy, beating Milan on an unforgettable night in Istanbul.

2011: Rose follows in Jordan's footsteps

Drafted first by his hometown Chicago Bulls, Rose ended his third season in the NBA by being crowned the league's MVP at 22.

The point guard averaged 25 points, 7.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds to become the youngest player to receive the honour, finishing comfortably ahead of Dwight Howard in the voting.

He became just the second Bulls player to be named MVP, following in the footsteps of the legendary Michael Jordan. Chicago finished with a 62-20 regular season record and went on to lose to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The following campaign, after signing a lucrative contract extension, Rose suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the playoffs. He was sidelined for over a year.

An MVP and hometown hero, we look back on Derrick Rose's TOP 10 PLAYS with the Chicago Bulls! #NBATop10https://t.co/MT6wK1ZzCg — NBA (@NBA) June 30, 2016

2011: Barca book Wembley trip

More European misery for Mourinho, as this time his Real Madrid side missed out on the Champions League final. To make matters worse, it was arch-rivals Barcelona who denied them.

The Catalan side had won 2-0 in a feisty first meeting in the Spanish capital, giving them breathing space ahead of the return at Camp Nou. Gonzalo Higuain had a goal ruled out for Madrid before the hosts extended their advantage, Pedro providing the finish.

Marcelo equalised in the second half but Mourinho - serving a suspension after being sent off in the opening leg for complaining about a red card shown to Pepe - still saw his side exit 3-1 on aggregate.

2015: Hazard helps Blues cruise over the line

Better times for Jose in 2015, then. Back in charge at the Bridge, he steered Chelsea to Premier League glory again, this time with three games to spare.

A 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace was enough to be confirmed as champions, Eden Hazard heading in the rebound after his penalty had been saved by Julian Speroni to grab the only goal of the contest shortly before half-time.

"Finally we can breathe, relax and enjoy," a jaded Mourinho said in the aftermath, having also clinched the EFL Cup earlier in the campaign.

Still, he did not have to wait long for a break. Following a disastrous start to their title defence, Chelsea sacked him, bringing in Guus Hiddink as interim boss.