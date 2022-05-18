ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot – Full Card, date, timings, telecast & live streaming details

In the main event of ONE 157, Petchmorakot Petchyindee defends the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against Jimmy Vienot, while Prajanchai PK.Saenchai puts the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line versus Joseph Lasiri.

Apart from the two title bouts, the event will also feature the quarter-finals of Muay Thai Flyweight World Grand Prix - two on the main card and two on the lead card.

Top-ranked contender Jonathan Haggerty will face Walter Goncalves, while current World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will compete against Jacob Smith in the main card.

Also on the main card, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Ruotolo brothers - Tye and Kade will also have their ONE debuts in a pair of submission grappling matches. While Kade faces former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki, Tye will face #4-ranked featherweight contender Garry Tonon.

In the main card opener, Brazilian heavyweights clash in a mixed martial arts bout as Marcus Almeida takes on Hugo Cunha after the close of the lead card.

The lead card, meanwhile, will feature nine bouts including the two other Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix quarter-finals and also two Indian MMA stars will be in action.

In the flyweight muay thai world grand prix quarter-finals, #3-ranked contender Superlek Kiatmoo9 faces #4-ranked Taiki Naito, while Savvas Michael meets Amir Naseri. Plus, Asha Roka and Zeba Bano will represent India at the event in their respective MMA bouts.

Here is the full card, timing in IST, telecast and live streaming information:

ONE 157 Full Card

Main Card

1. ONE Muay Thai Featherweight Championship Bout: Petchmorakot Petchyindee (c) vs. Jimmy Vienot

2. ONE Muay Thai Strawweight Championship Bout: Prajanchai P.K.Saenchai (c) vs. Joseph Lasiri

3. ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix Quarter-Final: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith

4. Lightweight Submission Grappling Bout: Garry Tonon vs. Tye Ruotolo

5. Heavyweight Bout: Marcus Almeida vs. Hugo Cunha

6. Lightweight Submission Grappling Bout: Shinya Aoki vs. Kade Ruotolo

7. ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix Quarter-Final: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Walter Goncalves

Lead Card

1. Heavyweight Kickboxing Bout: Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente

2. Women's Atomweight Bout: Asha Roka vs. Alyse Anderson

3. ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix Quarter-Final: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Taiki Naito

4. ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix Quarter-Final: Savvas Michael vs. Amir Naseri

5. Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Davit Kiria vs. Mohammed Boutasaa

6. Women's Strawweight Bout: Nat Jaroonsak vs. Zeba Bano

7. ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Alternate Fight: Panyapak Jitmuangnon vs. Josue Cruz

8. ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Alternate Fight: Sherzoo Kabutov vs. Denis Puric

9. Strawweight Bout: Elipitua Siregar vs. Robin Catalan

ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot - Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, beginning with the lead card at 2 PM IST on Friday (May 20) followed by the main card at 6 PM IST live and exclusively on Disney+Hotstar.