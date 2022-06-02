ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen – Full Card, date, timings, telecast & live streaming details

ONE Championship presents the ninth event of 2022 this week at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, in the form of ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, which is headlined by couple of bouts with championship implications.
In the main event, Muay Thai's rising star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai takes on Danish WBC Muay Thai World Champion Niclas Larsen for a shot at Petchmorakot Petchyindee's ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title.
And in the bantamweight co-main event, #2-ranked Kwon Won Il battles #4 contender Fabricio Andrade in a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout for a chance to face reigning champion John Lineker.
Also on the main card, Australia's Reece McLaren faces China's Xie Wei in a flyweight MMA bout as Kairat Akhmetov and Tatsumitsu Wade meet in the same weight class.
Plus, BJJ legend Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida returns to heavyweight MMA action while hard-hitting kickboxers Rade Opacic and Guto Inocente square off in a heavyweight kickboxing bout.
Here is all you need to know about ONE 158:
ONE 158 Full Card
Main Card
1. Featherweight Muay Thai Title Eliminator: Tawanchai P.K.Saenchai vs. Niclas Larsen
2. Bantamweight Title Eliminator: Kwon Won Il vs. Fabricio Andrade
3. Flyweight Bout: Reece McLaren vs. Xie Wei
4. Heavyweight Bout: Marcus Almeida vs. Simon Carson
5. Flyweight Bout: Kairat Akhmetov vs. Tatsumitsu Wada
6. Heavyweight Kickboxing Bout: Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente
Lead Card
1. Strawweight Bout: Adrian Mattheis vs. Alex Silva
2. Bantamweight Bout: Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Gurdarshan Mangat
3. Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Marouan Toutouh vs. Constantin Rusu
4. Heavyweight Bout: Odie Delaney vs. Mehdi Barghi
5. Heavyweight Bout: Duke Didier vs. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov
6. Women's Atomweight Bout: Jenelyn Olsim vs. Julie Merzabarba
7. Lightweight Bout: Kim Kyung Lock vs. Edson Marques
ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen - Telecast and Live Streaming Information
Watch ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, beginning with the lead card at 3 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST on Friday (June 3).
