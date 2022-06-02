ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen – Full Card, date, timings, telecast & live streaming details

In the main event, Muay Thai's rising star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai takes on Danish WBC Muay Thai World Champion Niclas Larsen for a shot at Petchmorakot Petchyindee's ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title.

And in the bantamweight co-main event, #2-ranked Kwon Won Il battles #4 contender Fabricio Andrade in a mixed martial arts (MMA) bout for a chance to face reigning champion John Lineker.

Also on the main card, Australia's Reece McLaren faces China's Xie Wei in a flyweight MMA bout as Kairat Akhmetov and Tatsumitsu Wade meet in the same weight class.

Plus, BJJ legend Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida returns to heavyweight MMA action while hard-hitting kickboxers Rade Opacic and Guto Inocente square off in a heavyweight kickboxing bout.

Here is all you need to know about ONE 158:

ONE 158 Full Card

Main Card

1. Featherweight Muay Thai Title Eliminator: Tawanchai P.K.Saenchai vs. Niclas Larsen

2. Bantamweight Title Eliminator: Kwon Won Il vs. Fabricio Andrade

3. Flyweight Bout: Reece McLaren vs. Xie Wei

4. Heavyweight Bout: Marcus Almeida vs. Simon Carson

5. Flyweight Bout: Kairat Akhmetov vs. Tatsumitsu Wada

6. Heavyweight Kickboxing Bout: Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente

Lead Card

1. Strawweight Bout: Adrian Mattheis vs. Alex Silva

2. Bantamweight Bout: Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Gurdarshan Mangat

3. Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Marouan Toutouh vs. Constantin Rusu

4. Heavyweight Bout: Odie Delaney vs. Mehdi Barghi

5. Heavyweight Bout: Duke Didier vs. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov

6. Women's Atomweight Bout: Jenelyn Olsim vs. Julie Merzabarba

7. Lightweight Bout: Kim Kyung Lock vs. Edson Marques

ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen - Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, beginning with the lead card at 3 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST on Friday (June 3).