ONE 159: Bokang Masunyane and Hiroba Minowa looking to revive ONE Strawweight World Championship hopes

But at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash on 22 July, the South African sensation and the Japanese competitor will be on opposite ends as they both try to revive their championship hopes. And the winner of this battle could earn a future opportunity for the ONE Strawweight World Title.

"Little Giant" Masunyane didn't want to wait to re-establish his spot among the division's best fighters. Instead, he agreed to face Minowa because he wanted to compete against the top strawweights in the world.

"I'm pleased that they gave me someone within the top five, so I can still claim my ranking in the right way," Masunyane said.

"I'm here to prove to my division that I am the best in the world. I will prove to the rest of the world watching ONE Championship that I am here to stay. I'm here to become a World Champion."

His loss to "The Monkey God" Brooks was his first setback in mixed martial arts. But instead of sulking, he used the experience to push himself harder in training. He has also hired a dietitian to provide proper nutrition.

However, the #2-ranked strawweight contender admitted difficulty accepting defeat. But being able to do what he loves and the endless pouring of blessings helped him realize the brighter side. That's why he praised Minowa but maintained that he would defeat him.

"I think Minowa is very well-rounded overall. Some of his fights, I've seen him shoot for takedowns, go for submissions, and throw hands - real good hands - so he's very well-rounded. I believe his ground game is his strongest asset, but as much as I respect him, I don't think he's got the tools or what it takes to beat me," Masunyane said.

Meanwhile, Minowa also has a plan to defeat Masunyane. While "Little Giant" is more agile, the #3-ranked contender will use his well-rounded game and smarts to overcome Bokang's advantages.

Though he may not have the flashiest of styles, Minowa has extensive MMA training experience because he has been immersed in the all-encompassing sport since he was 12. Therefore, he is confident that he can beat Masunyane either standing up or grappling on the canvas.

"Bokang has good agility, but he relies on it too much. He should utilize that agility on top of MMA skills. I don't have as much power or agility as Bokang, but I know how to win," Minowa said.

"I don't have a specific background in other martial arts, but my MMA skills are better than others. I have better defensive skills. Also, I am a better grappler than him."

With both competitors predicting a close contest, it remains to be seen who will have the slight edge that will lead to victory. Given the arsenal of Masunyane and Minowa, the fight could end in an instant. After all, they realize their legacy is at stake in this showdown.

Watch ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1, beginning with the lead card at 3:30 PM IST on Friday, July 22. Meanwhile, the main card broadcasts live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release