ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash – Full Card, date, timings, telecast & live streaming details

In the main event, ONE Middleweight World Champion Reinier De Ridder will defend his title against former champ Vitaly Bigdash, while the co-main event will see women's atomweight muay thai contenders clash for the interim title as Janet Todd faces Lara Fernandez.

Also on the main card, Bokang Masunyane meets Hiroba Minowa in a strawweight bout after Muangthai PK.Saenchai and Vladimir Kuzmin battle in a bantamweight muay thai bout.

Meanwhile, a strawweight kickboxing bout will see Zhang Peimian and Aslanbek Zikreev face off after Zelang Zhaxi and Danial Williams clash in a strawweight MMA bout that is scheduled to open the main card.

The lead card will feature Indian MMA star Zebo Bano in action as the women's atomweight faces Lea Bivins the event opener. The lead card will also include 4 other bouts.

Here is all you need to know about ONE 159:

ONE 159 Full Card

Main Card

1. ONE Middleweight World Championship Bout: Reinier De Ridder (c) vs. Vitaly Bigdash

2. Interim ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship Bout: Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez

3. Strawweight Bout: Bokang Masunyane vs. Hiroba Minowa

4. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Muangthai PK.Saenchai vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

5. Strawweight Kickboxing Bout: Zhang Peimian vs. Aslanbek Zikreev

6. Strawweight Bout: Zelang Zhaxi vs. Danial Williams

Lead Card

1. Featherweight Muay Thai Bout: Jo Nattawut vs. Jamal Yusupov

2. Lightweight Muay Thai Bout: Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Liam Nolan

3. Lightweight Bout: Ariel Sexton vs. Marat Gafurov

4. Welterweight Bout: Jin Tae Ho vs. Valmir Da Silva

5. Women's Atomweight Bout: Lea Bivins vs. Zeba Bano

ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash - Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Watch ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1, beginning with the lead card at 3:30 PM IST on Friday (July 22). Meanwhile, the main card broadcasts live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1 at 6 PM IST.