ONE Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon Targets Kickboxing Gold, MMA, And Openweight Grand Prix

"The Iron Man" defeated Chinese sensation Jiduo Yibu by unanimous decision in their kickboxing showcase at ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov and put on another vintage display of skill and showmanship.

Rodtang now holds an incredible 13-0 record in ONE's striking ranks - an impressive record for any athlete. Nonetheless, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion is staying grounded.

"I consider myself a normal fighter. I would like to thank everyone for considering me as one of the best fighters out there, but I just want to do the best that I can in every fight," he said.

"My secret is that my heart is that of a real fighter. I'm a real fighter in my heart. And I go 100 percent in every round."

Rodtang's fellow countryman - Superlek Kiatmoo9 - was also successful at ONE Fight Night 6. He outpointed Spanish striking star Daniel Puertas across five grueling rounds to capture the the vacant ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title.

"The Iron Man" currently sits in the #1-ranked contender spot in the stacked division, and he feels ready to challenge "The Kicking Machine" in a bid to add a second belt to his collection.

"Absolutely. I am ready [to face Superlek for the belt]," Rodtang said. "Of course, I know that I have to participate in the flyweight division, and then I will have my second [title]."

The 25-year-old may have a second belt on his mind, but his goals in combat sports go further than just two World Titles.

In fact, Rodtang has a third strap in mind - in mixed martial arts. He seems to have gotten a taste for the all-encompassing sport after taking on Demetrious Johnson in their Muay Thai/MMA super-fight last March.

But he doesn't plan to make a move in that direction until he secures a second striking crown.

"My goal right now is to stay in the flyweight division and claim the kickboxing title," Rodtang said. "I want to go step by step. I want to claim my title in kickboxing first, and then I will go to MMA."

On top of World Title glory in three sports, the Thai superstar is also eyeing the recently announced ONE Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix - and the US$1,000,000 grand prize.

Despite the openweight format, the ever-fearless Rodtang isn't concerned about who he could meet en route to the jackpot.

"Of course, I would have to fight every opponent that I have been matched with in order to get the big prize," he said.

