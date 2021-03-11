ONE Championship: Roshan Mainam hoping for first round-finish against Aziz Calim

"I am really excited for this match because I got this fight in the beginning of the year. I have been working hard since my last match, and I am ready for this challenge. I am geared up for a good performance," the Indian star said.

Despite owning two submission victories in The Home Of Martial Arts, Maiman isn't sleeping on his upcoming rival. He knows Calim's lengthy history in the promotion will be a factor inside the Circle.

"I never take any fight lightly. Calim debuted in ONE Championship before me. He has represented his country in many fights before this. He is a tough opponent with lots of experience. I will try my best to give a great performance," Mainam said.

"He has a good understanding of both striking and ground game. He has showcased good clinching, grappling, and ground skills in his matches. He is a well-rounded opponent."

This time, though, the Indian mixed martial artist wants to showcase more than just his grappling prowess.

"Going forward, I am looking forward to using my striking more in my matches," he said.

In fact, Mainam is hoping to finish Calim in any way possible - as long as it's within the first five minutes of their matchup.

"I will try my best to finish him by either submission or striking. I will try to finish the match as soon as possible. I would like to finish it in the first round," he said.

As always, Mainam will also be trying to make his fellow Indians happy when he enters the Circle on Friday.

"I would like to make my country proud this year as well. I am training with world-class fighters here [in Singapore], and the level of training here is quite different and a notch above then the rest," he added.

"I have trained hard and tried to take myself to the next level. I have improved in my last two matches, and I would like to continue doing the same this year, too."

Catch Mainam versus Calim on Hotstar, Star Sports Select 2, or the ONE Super App at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).

Source: Media Release