ONE Championship: Tawanchai Ready For All Featherweights

"In the lighter division, I had to control my weight. I had to eat less in order not to gain weight. So, my energy drops, and I can't perform weight training to improve natural muscle mass effectively," the 23-year-old Thai striker said.

"But in the featherweight division, where I am more natural, I can progress in strengthening and conditioning my muscles according to my natural body structure. I think it is more beneficial to my performance. I think I'll be more agile, and my weapons will be even heavier."

His transition into the more comfortable weight class will be tested against Niclas Larsen in the main event of ONE 158 on Friday (June 3). Though the Danish competitor will be making his debut inside the Circle, Tawanchai has already studied his opponent.

"I didn't know him before, but I learned that he fought with Buakaw and other elite fighters. He is a veteran in the featherweight division," Tawanchai said.

"I think his punch is terrifying, especially when wrapped under the small gloves. I have to be very careful of his rapid, heavy, and accurate punches. It won't be an easy fight for sure."

Even if Larsen won't be an easy out, Tawanchai isn't fazed in fighting a non-Thai. After all, they have the same weapons to use in the discipline. However, the Danish competitor might be in for a surprise with what Tawanchai has in store.

"I can't let the cat out of the bag yet, but I have some surprises for him on fight day. You have to wait and see on that day," the Thai fighter with over 120 career victories teased.

If he defeats Larsen at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, he will have to face other challengers in a stacked division that includes the likes of ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Jamal Yusupov, and Jimmy Vienot. Yet even though those warriors can be World Champions if given a chance, there's only one fighter that bothers Tawanchai - and that's a kickboxing, not Muay Thai, legend.

"I don't think anyone is dangerous except for Superbon. He is superb and in his top form right now. He is also my idol. I always study his training and his performance," Tawanchai said. "I have to admit that his training is slightly superior to mine. But I am not afraid of him. I am ready to face him anytime."

But before setting up a match with the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion, he must emerge victorious against Larsen first.

"I hope to crash the rankings with the win in this fight. I'll do my best to impress the fans and ONE as well," Tawanchai said.

"I've been training two times harder than before to surpass my limit, and I'm not pressured for this upcoming fight because I'm desperately determined to win a gold in this division."

Watch ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, beginning with the lead card at 3 PM. The main card broadcasts live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release