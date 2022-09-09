ONE Championship: Three Things To Know About Strawweight Superstar Xiong Jing Nan

Xiong Is First-Ever Chinese MMA World Champion

"The Panda" made history by defeating Tiffany "No Chill" Teo for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight World Championship at ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE in January 2018.

This win made her more than just the organization's first strawweight women's ONE World Champion - she also became the very first Chinese MMA World Champ.

From there, "The Panda" went on a three-fighting winning streak, including scoring a TKO victory against Lee in March 2019 at ONE: A NEW ERA.

She Holds A Hefty Winning Record

In a professional fight career that spans nearly a decade, the 34-year-old has only been defeated twice - with one of those losses to Lee in October 2019 at ONE: CENTURY PART I.

Xiong is currently riding another three-fight winning streak, with victories against Ayaka "Zombie'' Miura, Michelle Nicolini, and a rematch with Teo. The super-striker has a 17-2 record, with 10 of those wins earned by knockout and a single victory by submission.

Her last win versus "Zombie" ended in a solid unanimous decision, as Xiong used her infamous stand-up to outwork Miura's takedown attempts.

“The Panda” Can Do It All

While Xiong is known for her striking capabilities, the martial artist is truly talented in all realms of combat sports.

Her career began in boxing when she was only 18 years old, and she was a representative of the Chinese National Team. In addition to her talented fists, Xiong also holds a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has won the China Open BJJ Championship.

She has put these abilities to the test numerous times inside the Circle, contributing to her 8-1 record in the organization thus far.